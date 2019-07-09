Ex-Dividend Reminder: Campbell Soup, Buckle and American Eagle Outfitters

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/11/19, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), and American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/29/19, Buckle, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/26/19, and American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1375 on 7/26/19. As a percentage of CPB's recent stock price of $41.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Campbell Soup Co to trade 0.84% lower - all else being equal - when CPB shares open for trading on 7/11/19. Similarly, investors should look for BKE to open 1.47% lower in price and for AEO to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CPB, BKE, and AEO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB)
:
Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE)
:
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.37% for Campbell Soup Co, 5.89% for Buckle, Inc. , and 3.20% for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc..
In Tuesday trading, Campbell Soup Co shares are currently up about 0.1%, Buckle, Inc. shares are down about 1%, and American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.
