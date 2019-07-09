Ex-Dividend Reminder: Campbell Soup, Buckle and American Eagle Outfitters

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/11/19, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), and American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/29/19, Buckle, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/26/19, and American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1375 on 7/26/19. As a percentage of CPB's recent stock price of $41.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Campbell Soup Co to trade 0.84% lower - all else being equal - when CPB shares open for trading on 7/11/19. Similarly, investors should look for BKE to open 1.47% lower in price and for AEO to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPB, BKE, and AEO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.37% for Campbell Soup Co, 5.89% for Buckle, Inc. , and 3.20% for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Campbell Soup Co shares are currently up about 0.1%, Buckle, Inc. shares are down about 1%, and American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

