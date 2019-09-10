Ex-Dividend Reminder: CAE, GATX and Schneider National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, CAE Inc (Symbol: CAE), GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX), and Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CAE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/30/19, GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 9/30/19, and Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/9/19. As a percentage of CAE's recent stock price of $25.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of CAE Inc to trade 0.43% lower - all else being equal - when CAE shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for GATX to open 0.59% lower in price and for SNDR to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAE, GATX, and SNDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for CAE Inc, 2.37% for GATX Corp, and 1.05% for Schneider National Inc .

In Tuesday trading, CAE Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, GATX Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Schneider National Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

