Ex-Dividend Reminder: CAE, GATX and Schneider National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, CAE Inc (Symbol: CAE), GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX), and Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CAE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/30/19, GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 9/30/19, and Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 10/9/19. As a percentage of CAE's recent stock price of $25.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of CAE Inc to trade 0.43% lower - all else being equal - when CAE shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for GATX to open 0.59% lower in price and for SNDR to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for CAE, GATX, and SNDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
CAE Inc (Symbol: CAE)
:
GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX)
:
Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.74% for CAE Inc, 2.37% for GATX Corp, and 1.05% for Schneider National Inc .
In Tuesday trading, CAE Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, GATX Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Schneider National Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »