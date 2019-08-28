Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bruker, Universal Health Services and McKesson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR), Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS), and McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bruker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/20/19, Universal Health Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/16/19, and McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 10/1/19. As a percentage of BRKR's recent stock price of $41.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Bruker Corp to trade 0.10% lower - all else being equal - when BRKR shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for UHS to open 0.14% lower in price and for MCK to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRKR, UHS, and MCK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.38% for Bruker Corp, 0.57% for Universal Health Services, Inc., and 1.18% for McKesson Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Bruker Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are down about 0.1%, and McKesson Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

