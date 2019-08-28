Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bruker, Universal Health Services and McKesson

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR), Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS), and McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bruker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/20/19, Universal Health Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/16/19, and McKesson Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 10/1/19. As a percentage of BRKR's recent stock price of $41.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Bruker Corp to trade 0.10% lower - all else being equal - when BRKR shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for UHS to open 0.14% lower in price and for MCK to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for BRKR, UHS, and MCK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR)
:
Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS)
:
McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.38% for Bruker Corp, 0.57% for Universal Health Services, Inc., and 1.18% for McKesson Corp.
In Wednesday trading, Bruker Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are down about 0.1%, and McKesson Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »