Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookline Bancorp, CIT Group and Great Western Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL), CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), and Great Western Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GWB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/23/19, CIT Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/23/19, and Great Western Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of BRKL's recent stock price of $14.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc to trade 0.78% lower - all else being equal - when BRKL shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for CIT to open 0.76% lower in price and for GWB to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for BRKL, CIT, and GWB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL)
: CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT)
: Great Western Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GWB)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Brookline Bancorp Inc , 3.06% for CIT Group Inc, and 3.90% for Great Western Bancorp Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, CIT Group Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Great Western Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.
