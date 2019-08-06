Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookline Bancorp, CIT Group and Great Western Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL), CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), and Great Western Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GWB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookline Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 8/23/19, CIT Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/23/19, and Great Western Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/23/19. As a percentage of BRKL's recent stock price of $14.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc to trade 0.78% lower - all else being equal - when BRKL shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for CIT to open 0.76% lower in price and for GWB to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BRKL, CIT, and GWB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Brookline Bancorp Inc , 3.06% for CIT Group Inc, and 3.90% for Great Western Bancorp Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Brookline Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, CIT Group Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Great Western Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

