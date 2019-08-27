Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Renewable Partners, Evergy and Baxter International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP), Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 9/30/19, Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 9/20/19, and Baxter International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 10/1/19. As a percentage of BEP's recent stock price of $37.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP to trade 1.38% lower - all else being equal - when BEP shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for EVRG to open 0.73% lower in price and for BAX to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for BEP, EVRG, and BAX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (Symbol: BEP)
:
Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG)
:
Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.53% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, 2.90% for Evergy Inc, and 1.02% for Baxter International Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.8%, Evergy Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Baxter International Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.
