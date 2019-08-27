Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Asset Management, AGNC Investment and National Bank Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/30/19, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.16 on 9/11/19, and National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of BAM's recent stock price of $51.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc to trade 0.31% lower - all else being equal - when BAM shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 1.03% lower in price and for NBHC to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BAM, AGNC, and NBHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc, 12.35% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 2.30% for National Bank Holdings Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, AGNC Investment Corp shares are trading flat, and National Bank Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »