Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Asset Management, AGNC Investment and National Bank Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/30/19, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.16 on 9/11/19, and National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of BAM's recent stock price of $51.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc to trade 0.31% lower - all else being equal - when BAM shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 1.03% lower in price and for NBHC to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for BAM, AGNC, and NBHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc (Symbol: BAM)
:
AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC)
:
National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for Brookfield Asset Management Inc, 12.35% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 2.30% for National Bank Holdings Corp.
In Tuesday trading, Brookfield Asset Management Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, AGNC Investment Corp shares are trading flat, and National Bank Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.
