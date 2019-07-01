Ex-Dividend Reminder: Bristol-Myers Squibb, Brixmor Property Group and Torchmark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), and Torchmark Corp (Symbol: TMK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 8/1/19, Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 7/15/19, and Torchmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1725 on 8/1/19. As a percentage of BMY's recent stock price of $45.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. to trade 0.90% lower - all else being equal - when BMY shares open for trading on 7/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for BRX to open 1.56% lower in price and for TMK to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for BMY, BRX, and TMK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.60% for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., 6.24% for Brixmor Property Group Inc, and 0.76% for Torchmark Corp.
In Monday trading, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Torchmark Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.
