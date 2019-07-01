Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brandywine Realty Trust, Progressive and JPMorgan Chase

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN), Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), and JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brandywine Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 7/19/19, Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 7/15/19, and JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 7/31/19. As a percentage of BDN's recent stock price of $14.43, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to trade 1.32% lower - all else being equal - when BDN shares open for trading on 7/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for PGR to open 0.12% lower in price and for JPM to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for BDN, PGR, and JPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN)
: Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR)
: JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.27% for Brandywine Realty Trust, 0.49% for Progressive Corp. , and 2.82% for JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In Monday trading, Brandywine Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.8%, Progressive Corp. shares are up about 1.1%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are up about 1.7% on the day.
