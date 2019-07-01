Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brandywine Realty Trust, Progressive and JPMorgan Chase

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN), Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), and JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brandywine Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 7/19/19, Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 7/15/19, and JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 7/31/19. As a percentage of BDN's recent stock price of $14.43, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to trade 1.32% lower - all else being equal - when BDN shares open for trading on 7/3/19. Similarly, investors should look for PGR to open 0.12% lower in price and for JPM to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDN, PGR, and JPM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.27% for Brandywine Realty Trust, 0.49% for Progressive Corp. , and 2.82% for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In Monday trading, Brandywine Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.8%, Progressive Corp. shares are up about 1.1%, and JPMorgan Chase & Co shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

