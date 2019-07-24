Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blackstone Group, Hospitality Properties Trust and Brinks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/26/19, Blackstone Group Inc (Symbol: BX), Hospitality Properties Trust (Symbol: HPT), and Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blackstone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 8/5/19, Hospitality Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 8/15/19, and Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of BX's recent stock price of $48.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Blackstone Group Inc to trade 0.98% lower - all else being equal - when BX shares open for trading on 7/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for HPT to open 2.15% lower in price and for BCO to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BX, HPT, and BCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.93% for Blackstone Group Inc , 8.58% for Hospitality Properties Trust, and 0.68% for Brinks Co .

In Wednesday trading, Blackstone Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Hospitality Properties Trust shares are down about 0.1%, and Brinks Co shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

