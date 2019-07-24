Ex-Dividend Reminder: Blackstone Group, Hospitality Properties Trust and Brinks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/26/19, Blackstone Group Inc (Symbol: BX), Hospitality Properties Trust (Symbol: HPT), and Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Blackstone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 8/5/19, Hospitality Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 8/15/19, and Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/3/19. As a percentage of BX's recent stock price of $48.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Blackstone Group Inc to trade 0.98% lower - all else being equal - when BX shares open for trading on 7/26/19. Similarly, investors should look for HPT to open 2.15% lower in price and for BCO to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for BX, HPT, and BCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Blackstone Group Inc (Symbol: BX)
:
Hospitality Properties Trust (Symbol: HPT)
:
Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.93% for Blackstone Group Inc , 8.58% for Hospitality Properties Trust, and 0.68% for Brinks Co .
In Wednesday trading, Blackstone Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Hospitality Properties Trust shares are down about 0.1%, and Brinks Co shares are up about 0.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »