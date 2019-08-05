Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Affiliated Managers Group and Federated Investors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/19, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB), Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), and Federated Investors Inc (Symbol: FII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 8/22/19, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/22/19, and Federated Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of BHLB's recent stock price of $30.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc to trade 0.76% lower - all else being equal - when BHLB shares open for trading on 8/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for AMG to open 0.39% lower in price and for FII to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BHLB, AMG, and FII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.05% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, 1.58% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc., and 3.24% for Federated Investors Inc .

In Monday trading, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 2.5%, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are down about 3.7%, and Federated Investors Inc shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

