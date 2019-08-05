Ex-Dividend Reminder: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Affiliated Managers Group and Federated Investors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/19, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB), Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG), and Federated Investors Inc (Symbol: FII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 8/22/19, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/22/19, and Federated Investors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of BHLB's recent stock price of $30.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc to trade 0.76% lower - all else being equal - when BHLB shares open for trading on 8/7/19. Similarly, investors should look for AMG to open 0.39% lower in price and for FII to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for BHLB, AMG, and FII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB)
: Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG)
: Federated Investors Inc (Symbol: FII)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.05% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, 1.58% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc., and 3.24% for Federated Investors Inc .
In Monday trading, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 2.5%, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are down about 3.7%, and Federated Investors Inc shares are off about 1.9% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »