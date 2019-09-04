Ex-Dividend Reminder: Becton, Dickinson, First American Financial and WesBanco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/6/19, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF), and WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 9/30/19, First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/16/19, and WesBanco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 10/1/19. As a percentage of BDX's recent stock price of $248.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co to trade 0.31% lower - all else being equal - when BDX shares open for trading on 9/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for FAF to open 0.71% lower in price and for WSBC to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for BDX, FAF, and WSBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX)
: First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF)
: WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, 2.85% for First American Financial Corp, and 3.68% for WesBanco Inc.
In Wednesday trading, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently off about 2.3%, First American Financial Corp shares are up about 1%, and WesBanco Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.
