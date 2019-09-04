Ex-Dividend Reminder: Becton, Dickinson, First American Financial and WesBanco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/6/19, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX), First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF), and WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 9/30/19, First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/16/19, and WesBanco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 10/1/19. As a percentage of BDX's recent stock price of $248.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co to trade 0.31% lower - all else being equal - when BDX shares open for trading on 9/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for FAF to open 0.71% lower in price and for WSBC to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDX, FAF, and WSBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, 2.85% for First American Financial Corp, and 3.68% for WesBanco Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently off about 2.3%, First American Financial Corp shares are up about 1%, and WesBanco Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

