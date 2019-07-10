Ex-Dividend Reminder: Becton, Dickinson, Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/12/19, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDXA), Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7656 on 8/1/19, Abbott Laboratories will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/15/19, and AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of BDXA's recent stock price of $62.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co to trade 1.23% lower - all else being equal - when BDXA shares open for trading on 7/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for ABT to open 0.37% lower in price and for ABBV to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BDXA, ABT, and ABBV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.92% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, 1.49% for Abbott Laboratories, and 5.98% for AbbVie Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently up about 0.3%, Abbott Laboratories shares are up about 0.5%, and AbbVie Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

