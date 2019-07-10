Ex-Dividend Reminder: Becton, Dickinson, Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/12/19, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDXA), Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7656 on 8/1/19, Abbott Laboratories will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/15/19, and AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.07 on 8/15/19. As a percentage of BDXA's recent stock price of $62.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Becton, Dickinson & Co to trade 1.23% lower - all else being equal - when BDXA shares open for trading on 7/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for ABT to open 0.37% lower in price and for ABBV to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for BDXA, ABT, and ABBV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDXA)
:
Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT)
:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.92% for Becton, Dickinson & Co, 1.49% for Abbott Laboratories, and 5.98% for AbbVie Inc.
In Wednesday trading, Becton, Dickinson & Co shares are currently up about 0.3%, Abbott Laboratories shares are up about 0.5%, and AbbVie Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.
