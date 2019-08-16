Ex-Dividend Reminder: Autoliv, Cummins and Kraft Heinz

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/20/19, Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 9/5/19, Cummins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.311 on 9/3/19, and Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of ALV's recent stock price of $64.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Autoliv Inc to trade 0.96% lower - all else being equal - when ALV shares open for trading on 8/20/19. Similarly, investors should look for CMI to open 0.88% lower in price and for KHC to open 1.58% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ALV, CMI, and KHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV)
: Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI)
: Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.85% for Autoliv Inc, 3.52% for Cummins, Inc., and 6.32% for Kraft Heinz Co .
In Friday trading, Autoliv Inc shares are currently up about 1.9%, Cummins, Inc. shares are up about 2%, and Kraft Heinz Co shares are up about 1% on the day.
