Ex-Dividend Reminder: Autoliv, Cummins and Kraft Heinz

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/20/19, Autoliv Inc (Symbol: ALV), Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Autoliv Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 9/5/19, Cummins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.311 on 9/3/19, and Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of ALV's recent stock price of $64.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Autoliv Inc to trade 0.96% lower - all else being equal - when ALV shares open for trading on 8/20/19. Similarly, investors should look for CMI to open 0.88% lower in price and for KHC to open 1.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALV, CMI, and KHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.85% for Autoliv Inc, 3.52% for Cummins, Inc., and 6.32% for Kraft Heinz Co .

In Friday trading, Autoliv Inc shares are currently up about 1.9%, Cummins, Inc. shares are up about 2%, and Kraft Heinz Co shares are up about 1% on the day.

