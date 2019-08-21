Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atmos Energy, Assurant and Radian Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/23/19, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ), and Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 9/9/19, Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/16/19, and Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 9/6/19. As a percentage of ATO's recent stock price of $110.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Atmos Energy Corp. to trade 0.48% lower - all else being equal - when ATO shares open for trading on 8/23/19. Similarly, investors should look for AIZ to open 0.49% lower in price and for RDN to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ATO, AIZ, and RDN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO)
: Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ)
: Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Atmos Energy Corp., 1.96% for Assurant Inc, and 0.04% for Radian Group, Inc..
In Wednesday trading, Atmos Energy Corp. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Assurant Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Radian Group, Inc. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.
