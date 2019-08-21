Ex-Dividend Reminder: Atmos Energy, Assurant and Radian Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/23/19, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ), and Radian Group, Inc. (Symbol: RDN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 9/9/19, Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/16/19, and Radian Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 9/6/19. As a percentage of ATO's recent stock price of $110.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Atmos Energy Corp. to trade 0.48% lower - all else being equal - when ATO shares open for trading on 8/23/19. Similarly, investors should look for AIZ to open 0.49% lower in price and for RDN to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATO, AIZ, and RDN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Atmos Energy Corp., 1.96% for Assurant Inc, and 0.04% for Radian Group, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Atmos Energy Corp. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Assurant Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Radian Group, Inc. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

