Ex-Dividend Reminder: Artisan Partners Asset Management, Simon Property Group and Park National

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/19, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), and Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/30/19, Simon Property Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.10 on 8/30/19, and Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 9/10/19. As a percentage of APAM's recent stock price of $27.00, this dividend works out to approximately 2.22%, so look for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc to trade 2.22% lower - all else being equal - when APAM shares open for trading on 8/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for SPG to open 1.37% lower in price and for PRK to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APAM, SPG, and PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.89% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, 5.49% for Simon Property Group, Inc., and 4.46% for Park National Corp .

In Tuesday trading, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Park National Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

