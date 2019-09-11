Ex-Dividend Reminder: ARMOUR Residential REIT, BCE and Universal Display

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/13/19, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE), and Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 9/27/19, BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7925 on 10/15/19, and Universal Display Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/30/19. As a percentage of ARR's recent stock price of $17.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to trade 1.00% lower - all else being equal - when ARR shares open for trading on 9/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for BCE to open 1.64% lower in price and for OLED to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ARR, BCE, and OLED, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR)
: BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE)
: Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.94% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., 6.56% for BCE Inc, and 0.21% for Universal Display Corp.
In Wednesday trading, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, BCE Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Universal Display Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »