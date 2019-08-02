Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aptiv, M.D.C. Holdings and FirstEnergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/19, Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV), M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC), and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aptiv PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/21/19, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/21/19, and FirstEnergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/1/19. As a percentage of APTV's recent stock price of $82.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Aptiv PLC to trade 0.27% lower - all else being equal - when APTV shares open for trading on 8/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for MDC to open 0.83% lower in price and for FE to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APTV, MDC, and FE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Aptiv PLC, 3.34% for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., and 3.43% for FirstEnergy Corp.

In Friday trading, Aptiv PLC shares are currently off about 1.3%, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares are down about 0.7%, and FirstEnergy Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »