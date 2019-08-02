Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aptiv, M.D.C. Holdings and FirstEnergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/19, Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV), M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC), and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aptiv PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 8/21/19, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/21/19, and FirstEnergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/1/19. As a percentage of APTV's recent stock price of $82.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Aptiv PLC to trade 0.27% lower - all else being equal - when APTV shares open for trading on 8/6/19. Similarly, investors should look for MDC to open 0.83% lower in price and for FE to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for APTV, MDC, and FE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV)
: M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC)
: FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Aptiv PLC, 3.34% for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., and 3.43% for FirstEnergy Corp.
In Friday trading, Aptiv PLC shares are currently off about 1.3%, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares are down about 0.7%, and FirstEnergy Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.
