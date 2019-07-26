Ex-Dividend Reminder: AptarGroup, Enterprise Products Partners and Tallgrass Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), and Tallgrass Energy LP (Symbol: TGE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AptarGroup Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/21/19, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 8/13/19, and Tallgrass Energy LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of ATR's recent stock price of $122.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of AptarGroup Inc. to trade 0.29% lower - all else being equal - when ATR shares open for trading on 7/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for EPD to open 1.46% lower in price and for TGE to open 2.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ATR, EPD, and TGE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.17% for AptarGroup Inc., 5.83% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P., and 10.10% for Tallgrass Energy LP.

In Friday trading, AptarGroup Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are trading flat, and Tallgrass Energy LP shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »