Ex-Dividend Reminder: AptarGroup, Enterprise Products Partners and Tallgrass Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/19, AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), and Tallgrass Energy LP (Symbol: TGE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AptarGroup Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 8/21/19, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 8/13/19, and Tallgrass Energy LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 8/14/19. As a percentage of ATR's recent stock price of $122.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of AptarGroup Inc. to trade 0.29% lower - all else being equal - when ATR shares open for trading on 7/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for EPD to open 1.46% lower in price and for TGE to open 2.52% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ATR, EPD, and TGE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
AptarGroup Inc. (Symbol: ATR)
:
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD)
:
Tallgrass Energy LP (Symbol: TGE)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.17% for AptarGroup Inc., 5.83% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P., and 10.10% for Tallgrass Energy LP.
In Friday trading, AptarGroup Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are trading flat, and Tallgrass Energy LP shares are down about 0.1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »