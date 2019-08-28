Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple Hospitality REIT, Flagstar Bancorp and SS&C Technologies Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FBC), and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.10 on 9/16/19, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/16/19, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/17/19. As a percentage of APLE's recent stock price of $15.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc to trade 0.65% lower - all else being equal - when APLE shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for FBC to open 0.11% lower in price and for SSNC to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for APLE, FBC, and SSNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE)
:
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FBC)
:
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.74% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, 0.46% for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc., and 0.89% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.
In Wednesday trading, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently trading flat, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.
