Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple Hospitality REIT, Flagstar Bancorp and SS&C Technologies Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/19, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FBC), and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.10 on 9/16/19, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/16/19, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/17/19. As a percentage of APLE's recent stock price of $15.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc to trade 0.65% lower - all else being equal - when APLE shares open for trading on 8/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for FBC to open 0.11% lower in price and for SSNC to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APLE, FBC, and SSNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.74% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, 0.46% for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc., and 0.89% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently trading flat, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares are down about 0.3%, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »