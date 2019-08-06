Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Water Works, AmeriGas Partners LP and AstraZeneca

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK), AmeriGas Partners LP (Symbol: APU), and AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/4/19, AmeriGas Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 8/19/19, and AstraZeneca plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.45 on 9/9/19. As a percentage of AWK's recent stock price of $115.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of American Water Works Co, Inc. to trade 0.43% lower - all else being equal - when AWK shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for APU to open 2.95% lower in price and for AZN to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWK, APU, and AZN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.73% for American Water Works Co, Inc., 11.81% for AmeriGas Partners LP, and 2.06% for AstraZeneca plc.

In Tuesday trading, American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, AmeriGas Partners LP shares are down about 2.8%, and AstraZeneca plc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »