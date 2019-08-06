Quantcast

Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Water Works, AmeriGas Partners LP and AstraZeneca

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK), AmeriGas Partners LP (Symbol: APU), and AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/4/19, AmeriGas Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 8/19/19, and AstraZeneca plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.45 on 9/9/19. As a percentage of AWK's recent stock price of $115.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of American Water Works Co, Inc. to trade 0.43% lower - all else being equal - when AWK shares open for trading on 8/8/19. Similarly, investors should look for APU to open 2.95% lower in price and for AZN to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWK, APU, and AZN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) :

AWK+Dividend+History+Chart

AmeriGas Partners LP (Symbol: APU) :

APU+Dividend+History+Chart

AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) :

AZN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.73% for American Water Works Co, Inc., 11.81% for AmeriGas Partners LP, and 2.06% for AstraZeneca plc.

In Tuesday trading, American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, AmeriGas Partners LP shares are down about 2.8%, and AstraZeneca plc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

