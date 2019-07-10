Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Financial Group, ARMOUR Residential REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/12/19, American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/25/19, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 7/29/19, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 7/31/19. As a percentage of AFG's recent stock price of $105.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of American Financial Group Inc to trade 0.38% lower - all else being equal - when AFG shares open for trading on 7/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for ARR to open 0.90% lower in price and for MAA to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AFG, ARR, and MAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for American Financial Group Inc, 10.83% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., and 3.14% for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

In Wednesday trading, American Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

