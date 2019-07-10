Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Financial Group, ARMOUR Residential REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/12/19, American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/25/19, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.17 on 7/29/19, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 7/31/19. As a percentage of AFG's recent stock price of $105.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of American Financial Group Inc to trade 0.38% lower - all else being equal - when AFG shares open for trading on 7/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for ARR to open 0.90% lower in price and for MAA to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for AFG, ARR, and MAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG)
:
ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR)
:
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for American Financial Group Inc, 10.83% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., and 3.14% for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.
In Wednesday trading, American Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »