Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Campus Communities, Highwoods Properties and BOK Financial Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC), Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW), and BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Campus Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 8/23/19, Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 9/4/19, and BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/27/19. As a percentage of ACC's recent stock price of $45.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of American Campus Communities Inc to trade 1.03% lower - all else being equal - when ACC shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for HIW to open 1.09% lower in price and for BOKF to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACC, HIW, and BOKF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.10% for American Campus Communities Inc, 4.37% for Highwoods Properties, Inc., and 2.61% for BOK Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, American Campus Communities Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are down about 1.1%, and BOK Financial Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

