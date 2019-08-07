Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Campus Communities, Highwoods Properties and BOK Financial Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/9/19, American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC), Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW), and BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Campus Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 8/23/19, Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 9/4/19, and BOK Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/27/19. As a percentage of ACC's recent stock price of $45.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of American Campus Communities Inc to trade 1.03% lower - all else being equal - when ACC shares open for trading on 8/9/19. Similarly, investors should look for HIW to open 1.09% lower in price and for BOKF to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ACC, HIW, and BOKF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC)
:
Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW)
:
BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.10% for American Campus Communities Inc, 4.37% for Highwoods Properties, Inc., and 2.61% for BOK Financial Corp.
In Wednesday trading, American Campus Communities Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are down about 1.1%, and BOK Financial Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.
