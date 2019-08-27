Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allstate, MGIC Investment and First Merchants

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), and First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/1/19, MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/20/19, and First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/20/19. As a percentage of ALL's recent stock price of $103.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Allstate Corp to trade 0.48% lower - all else being equal - when ALL shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for MTG to open 0.48% lower in price and for FRME to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ALL, MTG, and FRME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL)
:
MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG)
:
First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for Allstate Corp, 1.91% for MGIC Investment Corp. , and 2.90% for First Merchants Corp.
In Tuesday trading, Allstate Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and First Merchants Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.
