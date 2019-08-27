Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allstate, MGIC Investment and First Merchants

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), and First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/1/19, MGIC Investment Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/20/19, and First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/20/19. As a percentage of ALL's recent stock price of $103.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Allstate Corp to trade 0.48% lower - all else being equal - when ALL shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for MTG to open 0.48% lower in price and for FRME to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALL, MTG, and FRME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for Allstate Corp, 1.91% for MGIC Investment Corp. , and 2.90% for First Merchants Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Allstate Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and First Merchants Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

