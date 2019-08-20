Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allison Transmission Holdings, Carnival and L Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/22/19, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN), Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK), and L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/30/19, Carnival plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/13/19, and L Brands, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/6/19. As a percentage of ALSN's recent stock price of $43.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc to trade 0.35% lower - all else being equal - when ALSN shares open for trading on 8/22/19. Similarly, investors should look for CUK to open 1.14% lower in price and for LB to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALSN, CUK, and LB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.38% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, 4.57% for Carnival plc, and 5.97% for L Brands, Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Carnival plc shares are off about 1%, and L Brands, Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

