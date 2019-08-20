Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allison Transmission Holdings, Carnival and L Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/22/19, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN), Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK), and L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/30/19, Carnival plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/13/19, and L Brands, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/6/19. As a percentage of ALSN's recent stock price of $43.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc to trade 0.35% lower - all else being equal - when ALSN shares open for trading on 8/22/19. Similarly, investors should look for CUK to open 1.14% lower in price and for LB to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ALSN, CUK, and LB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN)
: Carnival plc (Symbol: CUK)
: L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.38% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, 4.57% for Carnival plc, and 5.97% for L Brands, Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Carnival plc shares are off about 1%, and L Brands, Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.
