Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alaska Air Group, Snap-On and Cable One

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/19/19, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), and Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alaska Air Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/5/19, Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 9/10/19, and Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 9/6/19. As a percentage of ALK's recent stock price of $59.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. to trade 0.59% lower - all else being equal - when ALK shares open for trading on 8/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for SNA to open 0.65% lower in price and for CABO to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for ALK, SNA, and CABO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK)
: Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA)
: Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for Alaska Air Group, Inc., 2.60% for Snap-On, Inc., and 0.72% for Cable One Inc.
In Thursday trading, Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Snap-On, Inc. shares are off about 0.3%, and Cable One Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.
