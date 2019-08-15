Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alaska Air Group, Snap-On and Cable One

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/19/19, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK), Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), and Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alaska Air Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 9/5/19, Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 9/10/19, and Cable One Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 9/6/19. As a percentage of ALK's recent stock price of $59.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. to trade 0.59% lower - all else being equal - when ALK shares open for trading on 8/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for SNA to open 0.65% lower in price and for CABO to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALK, SNA, and CABO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for Alaska Air Group, Inc., 2.60% for Snap-On, Inc., and 0.72% for Cable One Inc.

In Thursday trading, Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Snap-On, Inc. shares are off about 0.3%, and Cable One Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

