Ex-Dividend Reminder: Air Lease, Total System Services and Global Payments

By BNK Invest,

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), Total System Services, Inc. (Symbol: TSS), and Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/4/19, Total System Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/27/19, and Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of AL's recent stock price of $42.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Air Lease Corp to trade 0.30% lower - all else being equal - when AL shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for TSS to open 0.10% lower in price and for GPN to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AL, TSS, and GPN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) :

Total System Services, Inc. (Symbol: TSS) :

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Air Lease Corp, 0.38% for Total System Services, Inc., and 0.02% for Global Payments Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Air Lease Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, Total System Services, Inc. shares are off about 1.7%, and Global Payments Inc shares are off about 2% on the day.

