Ex-Dividend Reminder: Air Lease, Total System Services and Global Payments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), Total System Services, Inc. (Symbol: TSS), and Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/4/19, Total System Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 9/27/19, and Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 9/27/19. As a percentage of AL's recent stock price of $42.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Air Lease Corp to trade 0.30% lower - all else being equal - when AL shares open for trading on 9/12/19. Similarly, investors should look for TSS to open 0.10% lower in price and for GPN to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AL, TSS, and GPN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Air Lease Corp, 0.38% for Total System Services, Inc., and 0.02% for Global Payments Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Air Lease Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, Total System Services, Inc. shares are off about 1.7%, and Global Payments Inc shares are off about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »