Ex-Dividend Reminder: Advanced Drainage Systems, Compass Minerals International and Dow

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/13/19, Compass Minerals International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 9/13/19, and Dow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of WMS's recent stock price of $31.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc to trade 0.29% lower - all else being equal - when WMS shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for CMP to open 1.43% lower in price and for DOW to open 1.68% lower, all else being equal.
Below are dividend history charts for WMS, CMP, and DOW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS)
: Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP)
: Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.14% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, 5.72% for Compass Minerals International Inc, and 6.72% for Dow Inc.
In Tuesday trading, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Compass Minerals International Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Dow Inc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.
