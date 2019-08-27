Ex-Dividend Reminder: Advanced Drainage Systems, Compass Minerals International and Dow

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/13/19, Compass Minerals International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 9/13/19, and Dow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/13/19. As a percentage of WMS's recent stock price of $31.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc to trade 0.29% lower - all else being equal - when WMS shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for CMP to open 1.43% lower in price and for DOW to open 1.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for WMS, CMP, and DOW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.14% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, 5.72% for Compass Minerals International Inc, and 6.72% for Dow Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Compass Minerals International Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Dow Inc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »