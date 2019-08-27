Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acushnet Holdings, Costco Wholesale and Scholastic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF), Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), and Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/13/19, Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/13/19, and Scholastic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of GOLF's recent stock price of $25.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp to trade 0.55% lower - all else being equal - when GOLF shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for COST to open 0.23% lower in price and for SCHL to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender ," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for GOLF, COST, and SCHL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Acushnet Holdings Corp, 0.93% for Costco Wholesale Corp, and 1.73% for Scholastic Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Scholastic Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

