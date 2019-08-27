Ex-Dividend Reminder: Acushnet Holdings, Costco Wholesale and Scholastic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/29/19, Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF), Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), and Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Acushnet Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/13/19, Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/13/19, and Scholastic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/16/19. As a percentage of GOLF's recent stock price of $25.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp to trade 0.55% lower - all else being equal - when GOLF shares open for trading on 8/29/19. Similarly, investors should look for COST to open 0.23% lower in price and for SCHL to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.
When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) is a " future dividend aristocrats contender
," with 15+ years of increases.
Below are dividend history charts for GOLF, COST, and SCHL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.
Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF)
:
Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST)
:
Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL)
:
In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recen t dividends
from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Acushnet Holdings Corp, 0.93% for Costco Wholesale Corp, and 1.73% for Scholastic Corp.
In Tuesday trading, Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Scholastic Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.
