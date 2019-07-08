Ex-Div Reminder for Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/10/19, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (Symbol: WDR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 8/1/19. As a percentage of WDR's recent stock price of $16.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc to trade 1.49% lower - all else being equal - when WDR shares open for trading on 7/10/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WDR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.96 per share, with $21.63 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.84.

In Monday trading, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

