Ex-Div Reminder for United States Steel Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/19, United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 9/10/19. As a percentage of X's recent stock price of $12.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from X is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of X shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, X's low point in its 52 week range is $11.67 per share, with $31.59 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.39.

In Friday trading, United States Steel Corp. shares are currently off about 2.3% on the day.

