Ex-Div Reminder for Roper Technologies (ROP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/5/19, Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4625, payable on 7/24/19. As a percentage of ROP's recent stock price of $375.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ROP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROP's low point in its 52 week range is $245.59 per share, with $376.18 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $375.87.

In Wednesday trading, Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

