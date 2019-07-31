Ex-Div Reminder for Noble Energy (NBL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/2/19, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 8/19/19. As a percentage of NBL's recent stock price of $21.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Noble Energy Inc to trade 0.55% lower - all else being equal - when NBL shares open for trading on 8/2/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NBL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.11 per share, with $35.995 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.77.

In Wednesday trading, Noble Energy Inc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

