Ex-Div Reminder for Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/28/19, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Symbol: MXIM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 9/13/19. As a percentage of MXIM's recent stock price of $52.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. to trade 0.91% lower - all else being equal - when MXIM shares open for trading on 8/28/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MXIM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXIM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MXIM's low point in its 52 week range is $46.64 per share, with $65.73 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.65.

In Monday trading, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

