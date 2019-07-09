Ex-Div Reminder for Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/11/19, Marvell Technology Group Ltd (Symbol: MRVL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 7/31/19. As a percentage of MRVL's recent stock price of $24.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MRVL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRVL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRVL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.34 per share, with $25.735 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.14.

In Tuesday trading, Marvell Technology Group Ltd shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

