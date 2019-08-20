Ex-Div Reminder for Magna International (MGA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/22/19, Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.365, payable on 9/6/19. As a percentage of MGA's recent stock price of $47.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Magna International Inc to trade 0.77% lower - all else being equal - when MGA shares open for trading on 8/22/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MGA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGA's low point in its 52 week range is $42.51 per share, with $57.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $47.43.

In Tuesday trading, Magna International Inc shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

