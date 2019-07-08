Ex-Div Reminder for Kadant (KAI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/10/19, Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 8/8/19. As a percentage of KAI's recent stock price of $91.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KAI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAI's low point in its 52 week range is $76.44 per share, with $111.85 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $91.06.

In Monday trading, Kadant Inc shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

