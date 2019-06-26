Ex-Div Reminder for Jernigan Capital Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

On 6/28/19, Jernigan Capital Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: JCAP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 7/15/19. As a percentage of JCAP.PRB's recent share price of $26.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of JCAP.PRB to trade 1.67% lower - all else being equal - when JCAP.PRB shares open for trading on 6/28/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.64%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of JCAP.PRB shares, versus JCAP:
Below is a dividend history chart for JCAP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Jernigan Capital Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Wednesday trading, Jernigan Capital Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: JCAP.PRB) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JCAP) are up about 0.1%.
