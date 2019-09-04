Ex-Div Reminder for Insperity (NSP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/6/19, Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 9/23/19. As a percentage of NSP's recent stock price of $97.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NSP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSP's low point in its 52 week range is $86.63 per share, with $144.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $98.13.

In Wednesday trading, Insperity Inc shares are currently off about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »