Ex-Div Reminder for Devon Energy (DVN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/12/19, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 9/27/19. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $24.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DVN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DVN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.37 per share, with $42.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $24.56.

In Tuesday trading, Devon Energy Corp. shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

