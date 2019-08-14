Ex-Div Reminder for Delek US Holdings (DK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 9/3/19. As a percentage of DK's recent stock price of $31.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Delek US Holdings Inc to trade 0.92% lower - all else being equal - when DK shares open for trading on 8/16/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DK's low point in its 52 week range is $29.51 per share, with $56.36 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.75.

In Wednesday trading, Delek US Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 4.6% on the day.

