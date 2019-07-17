Ex-Div Reminder for ConocoPhillips (COP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/19/19, ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.305, payable on 9/3/19. As a percentage of COP's recent stock price of $60.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from COP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of COP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COP's low point in its 52 week range is $56.75 per share, with $80.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $60.27.

In Wednesday trading, ConocoPhillips shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »