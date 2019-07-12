Ex-Div Reminder for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/16/19, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Symbol: UTF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.155, payable on 7/31/19. As a percentage of UTF's recent stock price of $26.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund to trade 0.58% lower - all else being equal - when UTF shares open for trading on 7/16/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UTF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTF's low point in its 52 week range is $18.6301 per share, with $26.815 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.60.

In Friday trading, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »