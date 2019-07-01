Ex-Div Reminder for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/3/19, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 7/15/19. As a percentage of CLF's recent stock price of $10.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to trade 0.55% lower - all else being equal - when CLF shares open for trading on 7/3/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CLF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLF's low point in its 52 week range is $7.40 per share, with $13.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.86.

In Monday trading, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »