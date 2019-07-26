Ex-Div Reminder for Bombardier Series 2 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

On 7/30/19, Bombardier Inc.'s Series 2 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (TSX: BBD-PRB.TO ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0823, payable on 8/15/19. As a percentage of BBD.PRB's recent share price of $10.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of BBD.PRB to trade 0.77% lower - all else being equal - when BBD.PRB shares open for trading on 7/30/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.23%.

As of last close, BBD.PRB was trading at a 57.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. Holders of Series 2 Preferred Shares will have the right to convert their shares into Series 3 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of the Corporation, subject to certain conditions, on August 1, 2002 and on August 1 every fifth year thereafter. In addition, holders of Series 3 Preferred Shares will have a similar right on August 1, 2007 and on August 1 every fifth year thereafter, subject to certain conditions, to convert back into Series 2 Preferred Shares. In certain circumstances, such conversions may be automatic. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBD.PRB shares, versus BBD.B:

Below is a dividend history chart for BBD.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.0823 on Bombardier Inc.'s Series 2 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares: