Ex-Div Reminder for Baker Hughes, A GE Company

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/12/19, Baker Hughes, A GE Company (Symbol: BHGE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 8/23/19. As a percentage of BHGE's recent stock price of $23.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Baker Hughes, A GE Company to trade 0.78% lower - all else being equal - when BH GE shares open for trading on 8/12/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BHGE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BHGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BHGE's low point in its 52 week range is $20.09 per share, with $35.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.08.

In Thursday trading, Baker Hughes, A GE Company shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

