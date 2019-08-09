EWS Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (Symbol: EWS) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $23.1534 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares MSCI Singapore, the RSI reading has hit 29.2 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 45.8. A bullish investor could look at EWS's 29.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EWS's low point in its 52 week range is $21.58 per share, with $25.385 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.12. iShares MSCI Singapore shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day.

