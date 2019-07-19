EWP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Spain ETF (Symbol: EWP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.61, changing hands as low as $28.53 per share. iShares MSCI Spain shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EWP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.95 per share, with $31.825 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.55.
