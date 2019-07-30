EWP Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Spain ETF (Symbol: EWP) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $27.605 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares MSCI Spain, the RSI reading has hit 29.9 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 61.4. A bullish investor could look at EWP's 29.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), EWP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.95 per share, with $31.825 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.65. iShares MSCI Spain shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day.

Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »