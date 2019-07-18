EWG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (Symbol: EWG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.29, changing hands as low as $27.28 per share. iShares MSCI Germany shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EWG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.40 per share, with $31.425 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.34.
