E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

E.W. Scripps Company ( SSP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.73, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSP was $13.73, representing a -41.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.41 and a 20.86% increase over the 52 week low of $11.36.

SSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI ) and Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ). SSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41. Zacks Investment Research reports SSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -107.3%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF ( PBS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBS with an decrease of -6.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SSP at 2.91%.